Covid outbreak at DVLA in Swansea declared over
- Published
The outbreak at the Swansea branch of the DVLA has been declared over, officials have said.
A coronavirus outbreak was declared at the offices in December, with more than 500 cases among employees confirmed to date.
Since then, there had been a vote to strike due to fears of it being an "unsafe environment".
Public Health Wales (PHW) said people had to follow coronavirus rules to reduce the risk of transmission.
PHW said it had been working with Swansea Council, Swansea Bay University Health Board and the Health and Safety Executive, and meeting regularly to help the DVLA with managing the workplace.
Since 1 September 2020 a total of 560 cases of Covid-19 among the 6,000 DVLA employees based in Swansea have been identified.
An outbreak in the DVLA's Swansea Vale Contact Centre was declared on 21 December.
Siôn Lingard, a consultant in health protection for PHW, said there had been no linked cases among call centre staff in the past 28 days but they would continue to monitor the situation.
He said: "Workers in any workplace may be at risk from infection in social or household settings and so we remind members of the public in Wales that under tier 4 of Welsh Government's tiered response to coronavirus everyone has a vital role in preventing the spread of coronavirus.
"We remind the public that the more people that you mix with, the higher the risk of both transmitting and contracting coronavirus, affecting trade here today."