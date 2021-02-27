Covid: Call for butterflies to be new NHS support symbol
By Holly Lewis
BBC News
- Published
A photographer has found a new and colourful approach to showing support for the NHS and other key workers.
Conor Elliott, from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, wants the public to display butterfly decorations following the success of last year's rainbows.
He wants people to use butterflies alongside, or blend them with, rainbows to create new and creative displays for spring.
Conor said it was a simple concept that could have a "huge impact".
Last year, thousands of rainbows were mounted in windows across the country to acknowledge and support the efforts of NHS and other frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Those displayed in Penarth and Barry inspired Conor and he used thousands of photographs of them to produce large mosaics, which are now displayed in Llandough and Barry hospitals.
Conor believes butterflies would be a good follow-up: "I thought the butterfly was perfect - it is kind of a symbol of hope, but beyond that I see the butterfly as something of regeneration and rebirth given the whole nature of it," he said.
And he does not want to banish the rainbow, but hopes it can continue to be used and even combined with the butterfly.
He feels that asking people to do the same thing as last year might be repetitive and a new symbol gives the public another way to be creative with their displays.
"This is a chance for the community to show the NHS and key workers that there is still massive support for them through continuing difficult times," he said.
"It is a very simple concept that can have a huge impact as we are on the final push to get back to our normal lives."