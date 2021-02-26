Covid: Ysbyty Gwynedd outbreak 'shows we can't let guard down'
- Published
A Covid outbreak at a north Wales hospital is a lesson that people cannot let their guard down, a doctor says.
The outbreak at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor last week hit five adult wards and at the time 49 people were being treated.
The "majority" of planned operations have been cancelled for two weeks.
Dr Phil White, who chairs the British Medical Association's Welsh GP committee, said: "I think the lesson is, this has not gone away."
He told Oliver Hides on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "Despite the mass vaccination programme which is really progressing at pace, we can't let our guard down."
He added: "We're hoping over the next three or four weeks, the vaccine supply, the tap will really turn on and then you'll see this really moving at pace."
Dr Claire Kilduff, Lead Consultant in Respiratory Medicine at Ysbyty Gwynedd, said: "At the moment we're not seeing a reflection in critical care numbers from this current outbreak but we are in the eye of storm... it's early days."
Dr Kilduff added: "This has obviously been one of the most challenging couple of weeks for the hospital site as a whole - certainly during the last 12 months...
"We're incredibly upset that this has happened at all, let alone after the 12 months of what's been a hard slog that everybody's been through."
She said an "absolute priority" was to "stamp out these outbreaks as they occur and to support the patients affected through the next couple of weeks".
She also warned people against complacency: "Now's not the time to make mistakes and relax.
"The vaccination programme is going really well in those parts of Wales but now is the time to really knuckle down."
Gwynedd currently has a case rate of 80.3 cases per 100,000. Some of its neighbouring local authorities have the highest case rates in Wales, such as Flintshire (97.4) and Anglesey (101.4).
Anglesey council released a warning earlier in the week about the high case rates, urging people to follow the rules.