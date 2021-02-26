BBC News

Police at Cardiff incident after front of shop destroyed

Police are at an "ongoing incident" in the Llanrumney area of Cardiff after the front of a Co-op store was destroyed.

Llanrumney Labour referred to the incident as a "bungled ram raid" in a post on Facebook.

Two South Wales Fire crews also attended the scene.

People living in the area have reported hearing an "explosion" at about 04:00 GMT.

One wrote on Facebook: "I heard the explosion literally just after 4 this morning but didn't hear any sirens but when I left for work I could see the lights of the police van that is blocking Countisbury avenue."

Another said: "I heard something last night and couldn't work out what it was must have been this hope no one is hurt."

Llanrumney Labour shared a screenshot of an email from police which said an attempt was made to steal money from the cash machine outside of the Co-Op.

### Bungled ram raid at Co-Op Countisbury Avenue ### In the early hours of 26 February an attempt was made to rob the...

