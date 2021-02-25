Covid outbreak at Ysbyty Gwynedd cancels surgery
- Published
The majority of planned operations have been cancelled at a hospital following a coronavirus outbreak.
The outbreak at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor last week hit five adult wards and at the time 49 people were being treated.
It comes as schools in Bangor have delayed their phased return by a week due to high case rates and neighbouring councils' warnings to "be careful".
The hospital said the decision was not taken lightly.
The "majority" of planned operations will be cancelled at the hospital for two weeks, with a few exceptions such as some day cases, maternity and paediatrics.
Emergency surgery, diagnostic services, oncology and outpatient appointments will continue.
Alyson Constantine, the hospital's acute care site director, said: "This decision has been made to enable us to provide extra capacity on site due to the number of people being treated for Covid-19 infection at the hospital.
"Cancelling elective operations is not a decision that we have taken lightly and we would like to apologise for any distress and disappointment this has inevitably caused. The safety of our patients and staff is incredibly important and it was necessary to make these difficult decisions to ensure this."
This week, Gwynedd Council said three schools in Bangor would be delaying their foundation age school return, which began from Monday, "due to the increase in Covid-19 cases at Ysbyty Gwynedd".
The schools now expected to return on Monday 1 March.
What are the case rates?
Gwynedd currently has a case rate of 82.7 cases per 100,000. Some of its neighbouring local authorities have the highest case rates in Wales, such as Flintshire (103.1) and Anglesey (102.8).
Anglesey council released a warning earlier in the week about the high case rates, urging people to follow the rules.
It said the "stark figures, combined with the outbreak now declared at Ysbyty Gwynedd, has led Anglesey's Covid-19 Prevention and Surveillance Group to urge communities to remain very cautious and follow the basic rules to keep each other safe".
The group comprises of representatives from Anglesey County Council, Public Health Wales, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, North Wales Police, Wales Ambulance Service Trust, Bangor University, Grŵp Llandrillo-Menai and Anglesey GP Surgeries.
Anglesey Council deputy chief executive Dylan Williams, who chairs the group, said, "Our Island currently finds itself in one of the most precarious situations since the pandemic began. The number of weekly positive Coronavirus cases and test rate positivity remain very concerning.
"As a community we simply cannot afford to drop our guard - despite an improving picture nationally. Our individual actions and behaviours remain key if we are to see the situation improve as soon as possible, whilst limiting loss of life."
He added, "It is now more important than ever that we all follow the all-important national and local guidance. The rules are there to protect each other, our loved ones, our communities and the NHS."