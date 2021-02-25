Cardiff and Newport fly-tipping: Appeal to track down suspect
A fly-tipper who is understood to have used a vehicle with false plates to dump rubbish is being hunted.
An image of the suspect, who was captured on camera fly-tipping at sites in Cardiff and Newport, has been issued by Natural Resources Wales (NRW)
NRW is working with the cities' councils in the bid to find the man who uses a white Transit tipper van.
It said the suspect had used the registration ND06 LWZ to illegally dump waste between September and October.
NRW said the offences were committed on land next to the LG plant in Coedkernew, Newport, and on Lamby Way and Hendre Road in Cardiff.
"The person who repeatedly fly-tipped this waste clearly has little regard for the environment or the local communities and businesses who are left to face the problem," said Pamela Jordan, senior officer at Fly-Tipping Action Wales.
"From the behaviour we've seen, we strongly believe they are likely to do this again, if they haven't already, which is why we're so keen to track down the individual for questioning."
She added: "Remember that as a householder, if you are paying someone to take away your waste you need to check that they are a registered waste carrier.
"If your waste is fly-tipped, and can be traced back to you, you could face an unlimited fine and prosecution."