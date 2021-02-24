Covid: Can firms refuse to hire people without coronavirus jab?
A solicitor has said her phone has been "ringing off the hook" with companies asking if they can refuse to employ someone who has declined a Covid jab.
The UK justice secretary has said it may be legal for companies to insist new staff are vaccinated.
Elissa Thursfield, an employment lawyer at a practice in Denbighshire, said she expected to see employment tribunals over 'no jab, no job' policies.
She said employers needed to be able to justify any blanket policy.
'Complex'
"The phone has been ringing off the hook with people saying 'we're just worried - we lost residents, we lost staff members during this pandemic," said Ms Thursfield, who is head of employment at Gamlins Law in Rhyl.
She told BBC Radio Wales that employers are saying to her that insisting new staff have the jab "seems like a really sensible way of controlling" Covid and firms are asking "please can we do this?".
Ms Thursfield said with new staff it was "likely to be a slightly more straightforward legal issue" but with current staff it would be "significantly more complex".
"If you've got someone coming to work in a care home and they're a hands-on carer or a nurse they are going to be having significant close contact with clients at the care home - you can understand why the management would want people to be vaccinated," she said.
"However, if you've got somebody who works at home and has absolutely no day-to-day contact with other people, other than by virtual means, then 'no jab no job' will probably be seen to be unreasonable.
"What we're advising companies is make sure that you've looked at your risk assessments, you've decided the reasons why you want people to have the vaccine and how that's going to reduce the risk of Covid in your workplace, so making sure you can justify it before just putting a blanket policy out.
"There's a long process that employers are going to have to go through for existing employees, it's not going to be as simple as if you're not having it, you're out the door."
There have been more than 4.1 million confirmed cases and 121,000 deaths of people with coronavirus in the UK, while in Wales at least 7,000 people have died and more than 200,000 have tested positive for Covid.
More than 869,500 people in Wales have been given a first dose of Covid vaccine, while nearly 50,000 have now been given the full course.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged all adults in the UK will be offered their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July.
Ms Thursfield has warned that 'no jab, no job' policies will "definitely" lead to tribunals
"Where we think it's going to centre is on discrimination claims," she said.
"People who say because of their health, they can't have the immunisation, and if they've been refused a job because of it it's potentially indirect discrimination."