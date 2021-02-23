Wales weather warning: 'Power cuts possible' amid 70mph winds
- Published
People living in parts of Wales could experience strong winds gusting up to 70mph (113km/h) on Tuesday, forecasters have warned.
The Met Office said the yellow warning covering a large area of north Wales started at 02:00 GMT and ends at 18:00.
Forecasters say there could be power cuts, large waves in coastal areas and disruption to travel.
"Strong south to south-westerly winds" will gust between 50 and 60mph at times, with potential for higher gusts.
The warning covers Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey.