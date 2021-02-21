Great Orme's goats return to Llandudno town centre
Goats that ventured from their usual headland home to a seaside town during the first lockdown to munch on hedges have returned to the town.
The Kashmiri goats became a sensation when they ventured from the Great Orme to Llandudno's empty streets in March.
The goats - filmed back then eating garden bushes - were spotted again on Sunday by people in the town.
The town's St David's Hospice has raised thousands of pounds by selling merchandise featuring the goats.
The goats are known to come into Llandudno to shelter during bad weather but locals in March said they believed the lack of people around had drawn them down at that time.
Daniel Cotton, 23, was shopping in the town on Sunday when he said he saw 15 to 20 of the goats in a churchyard.
"We didn't see them straight away, we just saw people there, taking photos and then we got out of the car to see what was going on," he said.
"They were just minding their own business, doing their own thing, eating the grass, all of them were sticking together, following each other.
"Everyone around them was just taking their time, stopping and watching them."
He said it made his trip to buy food all the more interesting: "It is nice seeing the animals out enjoying what we can't enjoy really.
"Any time you can see something like that it's just an eye-opener - nice to see."