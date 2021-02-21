Flint house fire prompts alert over unattended candles
A man was taken to hospital and two other people suffered burns in a house fire caused by a candle.
Two fire crews tackled the blaze at the home in Salisbury Road, Flint, after the callout at about 03:00 GMT.
Two people received treatment at the scene for burns while a third person needed treatment for smoke inhalation, said the fire service.
The condition of the man who was taken to hospital condition is not known.
Dave Roberts, from North Wales Fire Service, said it showed the dangers of candles being left unattended.
"The occupiers were extremely lucky to escape from this fire this morning," he said.
"Candles can easily catch other items and develop into a fire and every year we see countless incidents where an open flame left unattended can lead to a trail of devastation."
He advised people to use battery-operated tea light candles rather than a naked flame.