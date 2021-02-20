Man killed in Anglesey hit-and-run crash
A man has been killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash on Anglesey.
Police officers received reports the man was unconscious on the A5025 between Valley and Llanynghenedl shortly after 23:00 GMT on Friday.
Members of the public stopped and tried to save the life of the 38-year-old man but he died at the scene, North Wales Police said.
Officers urged anyone who was involved in the crash or any witnesses to contact them.
Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said: "This is a tragic incident in which a 38-year-old male has lost his life. It is likely that this victim had been hit by an unidentified vehicle or vehicles which did not remain at the scene."
He added: "I would like to thank the members of public who did stop and tried to save this person's life.
