Cardiff three arrested over woman's 'false imprisonment'
- Published
Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of falsely imprisoning a woman in Cardiff.
South Wales Police said officers were called to reports of a "woman in distress" at about 06:40 GMT.
A 27-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man from Canton and a 38-year-old man from Gabalfa were taken into custody.
Police said the 24 year-old woman was "safe and well". The arrested trio been taken to Cardiff Bay police station where they will be questioned.