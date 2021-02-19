Harry Baker murder trial: Accused 'previously cleared of murder'
A Falklands veteran accused of killing a teenager had been previously charged with murder but cleared, a court heard.
Ex-Royal Navy weapons engineer Lewis Evans, 62, is one of six people accused of killing Harry Baker, 17, who died after being chased in Barry Docks.
During his trial at Newport Crown Court it emerged Mr Evans faced a murder charge during his military service.
Six men and a teenager, who cannot be named, deny murdering Harry, who was knifed nine times in August 2019.
Mr Evans told the jury he had started taking cocaine to forget his experiences in the Falklands War and on the night Mr Baker died he was unaware of the attack.
Under cross examination by prosecutor Paul Lewis QC, Mr Evans said: "For all the lies and messing about, I had nothing to do with that boy's death".
Jurors were told Mr Evans suffered "flashbacks from the Falklands" and received psychotherapy after the war.
The court heard the defendant had previously been referred to Veterans NHS Wales for "further care".
Military tribunal
As part of his cross-examination, Mr Evans' barrister Greg Bull QC asked him: "Have you been accused of murder before?"
Mr Evans replied "yes", confirming it was at a "tribunal" in the Royal Navy.
Mr Bull told jurors his client was cleared of that accusation of murder during his military service.
Mr Evans is accused of being part of an "armed and deadly gang" who prosecutors alleged murdered Harry, from Cardiff.
Leon Clifford, 23, Raymond Thompson, 48, Peter McCarthy, 37, and Ryan Palmer, 34, and Evans, who are all from Barry, as well as Leon Symons, 22, from Ely, in Cardiff, and a 17-year-old youth defendant all deny murder.
The trial continues.