Covid-19: Wales' road out of lockdown - in 10 charts
By Steve Duffy
BBC news
The road out of lockdown may not be easy and still have twists and turns - but what should we be looking out for?
Scientists and health officials are looking carefully at a number of key indicators, before ministers in Wales make their decisions on what, when and how restrictions will be eased.
Those indicators were dubbed "circuit breakers."
Here are a few of the main factors to keep an eye on:
Case rates must continue to fall
Case rates can tell us how many people with Covid-19 symptoms are presenting themselves for tests which then come back positive.
It looks back at the most recent week of stable data, after most test results have come back.
It's only a snapshot of the virus as it relies on people asking for a test - and there is a recognition that some may be reluctant to do so. Others may have the virus and not know it, as they are asymptomatic.
But since the summer, when tests were fully available to anyone who thought they might have Covid, it has been a good measure to look at how the virus is spreading and affecting different parts of Wales.
The case rate in Wales as a whole was for a period in December, one of the highest in the world. But it has been falling since the week before Christmas.
It currently has the lowest rate of the UK nations, just below Scotland and at its lowest level since the end of September.
Breaking the figures down, there has been a dramatic drop in previous hot-spot areas like Bridgend, Neath Port Talbot and the south Wales valleys.
And while the new UK variant of the virus has been more resilient in north east Wales, case rates here too have been falling.
Meanwhile, infection rates in care homes have also been dropping, despite weekly testing continuing alongside the vaccination roll-out.
The ideal case rate is below 50.
Only Ceredigion, Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent and Pembrokeshire are currently under or around this threshold.
It's perhaps worth remembering that when the decision was made for Caerphilly to become the first area to go into a local lockdown on 8 September it was at 73 cases per 100,000 before the rate quickly rose.
It is at 83.4 per 100,000 now, but the trend is downwards.
Positivity rates - ideally below 5%
This is the proportion of people who get a test who come back positive for Covid.
Put simply, the World Health Organization suggests areas need to see a 5% positivity rate or below for a couple of weeks before restrictions are lifted.
Wales as a whole is at 7.9%, its lowest point since early October. Ceredigion (2.8%), Pembrokeshire (4.7%) are within that threshold and Denbighshire (5.1%), Merthyr Tydfil (5.2.%) and Bridgend (5.5%) are among areas close to it.
Patients in hospital and NHS capacity
The natural consequence of more Covid cases is more people in hospital and the strategy, particularly over the winter months which normally bring extra pressures anyway, has been to avoid the NHS being "overwhelmed."
In January, we saw record numbers of patients with Covid-19 in hospital beds. There were large numbers too of "recovering" patients - those still sick with the effects of the virus or in rehabilitation, but unable to be discharged.
On Thursday, the number of confirmed and suspected Covid-19 patients fell to their lowest levels since 23 October. The proportion of Covid patients to everyone else in hospital is also falling now.
Numbers in critical care or on ventilation are also less than half those seen at the peak in April, when there were 164 patients across Welsh hospitals in a single day. Intensive care patients with other conditions for the last week have outnumbered those with Covid.
Deaths are going down
The most reliable figures are from the Office for National Statistics, which show the total number of deaths in Wales have now exceeded 7,000.
But its weekly reports show a fall in the last three weeks.
The peak in the second wave of the pandemic came on 11 January, when there were 81 deaths.
This is even higher than the peak of the first wave, which happened on 12 April, when there were 73 deaths involving Covid-19.
Public Health Wales, which provides a daily snapshot of deaths from confirmed Covid-19 cases, also indicates a fall. There is still however a daily average of about 18 deaths a day.
There is an inevitable lag between community cases, hospital admissions and deaths, so the hope is that this trend downwards will continue.
Infections, the R-number and the variant
Another snapshot of the virus' progress is the ongoing ONS swab survey.
Since the summer, thousands of people in Wales have been asked to take a throat and nose swab. This can pick up people who don't even know they have the virus but who may still be unwittingly spreading it.
The latest survey on Friday indicates infections are continuing to fall. The ONS estimates that 24,600 people in Wales had Covid-19 in the week to 12 February, a further decrease on the previous survey a week ago.
This is one in 125 people - down from one in 85 people, or 0.81%, down from 1.16% of the population.
The R-number - the transmission rate - which is calculated using several of these key factors remains at 0.7 to 0.9 in Wales - the same range it has been for the last few weeks.
The growth rate is encouraging, indicating that the virus infections could be shrinking at -6% and -2% per day.
These estimates are included in the latest report on Friday from the Welsh Government's scientific advisory group.
But the group issued a warning of the need for continued vigilance, saying that the "best way to reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging is to keep infection rates low. Relaxing measures too early or quickly will lead to large numbers of hospitalisations and deaths."
Health officials are also looking at how many of us are seeing a GP about Covid - or contacting NHS Direct and 111 These all go to build up a picture for the roadmap out of lockdown.
The most recent figures showed around 6.5 GP consultations per 100,000 people for suspected Covid-19 - its lowest proportion since September. It compared with about 0.6 per 100,000 for flu symptoms.
One spanner in the works is the new UK variant - faster-spreading - which is now present in between 60-90% of new cases in different parts of Wales.
Mutations are not unexpected with viruses but still present a public health challenge. With fewer cases to deal with, higher proportions of tests are now being sequenced by genetic scientists who within a few days can identify exactly where any variants are.
The message from public health officials is people still need to follow guidelines, while they will be keeping a close eye to ensure these infections do not get out of control.