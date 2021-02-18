Covid: Vaccine uptake '14% lower among BAME community'
- Published
The proportion of people in the BAME community in Wales who have had the Covid-19 vaccine is 14% lower than among white people, new figures show.
Uptake in black, Asian, mixed and other groups was 71.5% between 8 December and 14 February, compared to 85.6% in the white ethnic group.
The Public Health Wales (PHW) inquiry also found a gap between those living in the most and least deprived areas.
It said the trends of "emerging inequalities" mirror those in the UK.
PHW looked at data from the Welsh Immunisation System to assess inequalities in coverage of Covid-19 vaccination by sex, socioeconomic deprivation and ethnic group.
Its publication comes after calls for such data to be made public in what Race Council Cymru chairman Ray Singh described as "a race against time".
In addition to the difference in uptake between different ethnic communities, the uptake gap between the most and least deprived areas is between 4.4% and 5.7%, depending on the age group.
"As Wales continues its journey to roll out the national Covid-19 vaccination programme, we can see from this report that vaccination uptake is currently lower in groups who are at increased risk of severe Covid-19 outcomes," said Dr Richard Roberts, PHW's head of the vaccine preventable diseases programme.
"The safety of Covid-19 vaccines is being confirmed by the experience of millions of people vaccinated in the UK so far, and it is important for all communities in Wales to be fully informed about the benefits of vaccination."
Dr Roberts said he wanted to make sure eligible people with concerns are aware they can still get the vaccine now or at a later date.
PHW will continue to monitor and report on uptake rates with the aim of reducing inequalities, added Dr Simon Cottrell, senior principal epidemiologist at PHW.