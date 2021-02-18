Covid: NHS Wales hospital waiting list hits record 538,861
- Published
The number of people in Wales who are waiting for non-Covid treatment has hit a record high of 538,861, figures show.
More than 82,000 people have been added to the list since last March, Public Health Wales (PHW) has revealed.
It comes after the number of those waiting more than nine months grew by eight times to 226,138 people, from 27,314 in January 2020.
Work is under way to cut the longest waits, with nearly 5,000 fewer patients on the list than in December.
Waiting lists grew after most non-urgent treatment was postponed in March to prepare the NHS for Covid patients.
But the NHS has been trying to continue with surgery in recent months, although continuing pressure has forced some postponements.
How many people are now waiting?
We can now see all the figures for 2020 and they show:
- The overall waiting list for treatment is a record 538,861
- Numbers of patients waiting more than 36 weeks - nine months - to start treatment in hospital have grown from 27,314 in January 2020 to 226,138 (an increase of 728%)
- In-roads have been made into those longest waits in the last month - the number of patients fell by 4,884
- The longest waits included 52,100 people due for orthopaedic or trauma treatment - a near 500% increase since January 2020 - and 254 waiting for cardiothoracic surgery, nearly six times as many
- Another 1,515 are waiting for neurological treatment - compared to 28 at the start of the year. These specialities have seen some improvements over the latest month
Orthopaedics bear brunt
But the likes of hip and knee operations are where the numbers waiting the longest are the greatest.
There are more than 80,340 people waiting for treatment to start.
Nearly two thirds face a wait above 36 weeks.
The overall list meanwhile has risen by nearly a quarter since January.
Welsh Government targets state 95% of patients should be treated within six months and nobody should wait longer than six months.
Experimental performance measures, January 2021
44,500patients seen across A&E units
16minutes average wait, time to triage
64minutes average wait, time to see clinician
43.7%no follow-up required
27.15%patient admitted to hospital
New measures for A&E performance
Along with waiting times figures, the Welsh Government is now publishing three new "experimental" performance measures for A&E departments, for January:
- Time to triage: This is the average time someone has to wait for an initial assessment - and performance by triage category (how urgent your condition appears to be) is broken down into three categories - immediate, very urgent and urgent. Those very urgent or urgent had 15 and 17 minute median waits. This is a minute quicker than the month before.
- Time to clinician: The average time a patient waits for a more thorough assessment by a clinician - 63.1% were said to be seen within a "valid time" - and the median time was 64 minutes
- Outcome: Information on where people end up after being assessed and treated at the emergency department. It shows among other outcomes that 27.15% were admitted, 43.7% needed no follow-up, while 11.4% were referred to a GP
No targets have been set in relation to these measures and the Welsh Government said they were set with input from front-line emergency care staff.
The current target is 95% of patients should spend no longer than four hours in A&E, but this has never been met since it was introduced in 2010.
The waiting times for A&E in January showed 74.2% of patients were seen, transferred or discharged within four hours, a 4.2% improvement on December.
The worst performance was only 42% seen within four hours at Glan Clwyd hospital.
There were 5,462 patients across Wales who waited more than 12 hours, even though the targets state nobody should have to wait that long. This is 924 fewer patients than the month before.
Other figures show:
- There were an average of 2,530 referrals for first outpatient appointments a day in December, 19.2% down on the year before.
- 11,717 cancer patients started on the treatment pathway in November - 9.3% fewer than the year before but NHS Wales said numbers were at a "broadly similar level" to pre-Covid numbers
- 65.6% of newly-diagnosed cancer patients began treatment within 62 days from the point of suspicion on the single cancer pathway. This is 2.4% higher than a year ago.
- For the ambulance service, 59.6% of emergency responses to immediately life threatening (red) calls arrived within eight minutes. This is the sixth month in a row that the 65% target has not been reached. Covid protocols, including extra PPE impacts on the speed at which they can respond to a call.