Covid: Cwmbran man jailed for killing wife in lockdown
- Published
A man has been jailed for five years for killing his wife during the first coronavirus lockdown in March.
Anthony Williams, 70, was found not guilty of murdering his wife Ruth, 67, at their home in Cwmbran, Torfaen, after a trial at Swansea Crown Court.
But Williams, of Brynglas, Hollybush, who had anxiety and depression, admitted to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
Judge Paul Thomas said it was a "tragic case on several levels".