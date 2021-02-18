Gwent Police refers itself to watchdog after Newport man's death
- Published
A police force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after a man died following an emergency callout.
Officers from Gwent Police were called to Maesglas Crescent in Newport at 09:00 GMT on Wednesday following concerns over a person's welfare.
The force said a 29-year-old man appeared to be suffering a "medical episode" when officers arrived.
He was taken to hospital in Cwmbran, where he was pronounced dead.
Referral to the IOPC - the police watchdog - is standard practice following a death after police contact.