Gwent Police refers itself to watchdog after Newport man's death

image captionGwent Police has referred itself to the police complaints watchdog in line with standard procedures

A police force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after a man died following an emergency callout.

Officers from Gwent Police were called to Maesglas Crescent in Newport at 09:00 GMT on Wednesday following concerns over a person's welfare.

The force said a 29-year-old man appeared to be suffering a "medical episode" when officers arrived.

He was taken to hospital in Cwmbran, where he was pronounced dead.

Referral to the IOPC - the police watchdog - is standard practice following a death after police contact.

