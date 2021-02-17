Llandudno: Stranded Great Orme goat dies after cliff fall
A goat has died after it fell from a cliff ledge as rescuers tried to save it.
Llandudno Coastguard said it was called to assist the RSPCA in the rescue of a kid goat on the Great Orme, at 15:30 GMT on Tuesday.
A member of the coastguard was lowered down to the goat, which had been stuck for more than 24 hours.
But as they approached the goat, it tried to run away and fell off the cliff, suffering fatal injuries.
In a statement on Facebook, the coastguard team said it did not usually rescue animals, but feared people might put themselves in danger in an attempted rescue.
The town is famous for its Kashmiri goats.
Goats from the Great Orme herd have been presented to the Royal Welsh regiment since 1844 when Queen Victoria presented the Royal Welch Fusiliers with its first official royal goat.