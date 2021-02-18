Covid: Has the pandemic affected your mental health?
The pandemic has had a huge impact on people's day-to-day lives in Wales, with mental health problems worsening across different age groups in the past year.
In adults, the proportion of individuals showing symptoms of depression has almost doubled since the start of the pandemic, the Office for National Statistics has said.
And Covid-19 has had a "crushing impact" on the lives of children and young people, according to the children's commissioner for Wales.
