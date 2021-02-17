Ruabon fire: Man in court over his grandmother's murder
- Published
A 25-year-old man has appeared before a crown court judge accused of the murder of his grandmother.
Kyle Ellis, 25, of New Hall Road, Ruabon, Wrexham, was remanded in custody by Judge Rhys Rowlands after he appeared at Mold Crown Court via video link.
He is accused of killing Susan Hannaby, 69, on 11 February at the home where he had lived.
A provisional trial date has been set for 4 October at Mold Crown Court.
The next hearing will be in May.