Covid: Police officer 'went to house party' before drink-drive crash
- Published
A police officer faces being sacked for a drink-drive crash which allegedly happened after she went to a house party during lockdown.
PC Tasia Stephens, 24, of South Wales Police, will face a misconduct hearing in Bridgend on Monday.
She is accused of attending the family event on 25 April 2020, while the UK was under strict Covid-19 restrictions.
She has been convicted of drink-driving after failing a breathalyser test following the crash on the same night.
A notice on the police force's website details the alleged misconduct, which includes breaching Welsh Government lockdown rules and drink-driving.
If proven, the notice said the breaches would amount to "gross misconduct that is so serious as to justify dismissal".
The hearing will be closed to the public due to the Covid-19 pandemic.