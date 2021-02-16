Woman, 58, pleads guilty to Anglesey conspiracy to kidnap charge
A 58-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap at Mold Crown Court.
The charge relates to an alleged conspiracy to kidnap a child in Gaerwen, Anglesey, between 1 July and 5 November last year.
Two other people pleaded guilty to the same charge last December at Mold Crown Court.
Four more people have denied the charge and will go on trial later this year.
Another man charged, Robert Frith, 65, died whilst on remand at HMP Berwyn in Wrexham.