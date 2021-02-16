Snow: People asked to name Conwy's gritting lorries
- Published
Some think puns are an a salt on the language, but a lorry-naming contest has proved others think they are grit.
That is the case in Conwy, where 50 names have been shortlisted for the new names for the council's gritting vehicles.
The Greatest Snow Van, the Saltan of Swing and Neville Snowfall have all made it on to the list.
Others have a more topical feel, like Snowcial Distancing and Professor Chris Whitty Gritty.
Now the council is asking for help to narrow things down to the final 13 - which is how many trucks need a moniker.
Conwy council environment and transportation member, Greg Robbins, said: "We got some really creative, funny suggestions from residents, including some with local connections.
"The judging panel had a tough job choosing the final shortlist and we'd like to thank everyone who took the time to suggest a name.
"The gritters and our drivers have been working around the clock in the recent snow to keep our priority routes clear, so this feels like an appropriate time to name the vehicles officially."
Vehicle naming grabbed the public's imagination when Boaty McBoatface topped a 2016 poll to name a polar research vessel.
The ship was ultimately named RRS Sir David Attenborough with the public's choice bestowed on a new submarine.
Councils across Britain have embraced naming gritters. Among those already on the road are Spready Mercury, Basil Salty and David Plowie.