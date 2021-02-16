Swansea sanctuary owner caused 22 horses to suffer
- Published
A sanctuary owner has been banned from keeping horses for 10 years after she admitted causing the suffering of 22 animals in her care.
Some horses at Whispering Willows in Swansea had been suffering for as long as six months and two had to be put down, Swansea Magistrates' Court heard.
Sandra Jane Kaverneng-Stolp, of Derwen Road, Pontardawe, admitted four animal welfare offences on Monday.
The RSPCA led an operation to remove 137 horses in November 2019.
The horses were found at sites in Alltwen Isaf Farm in Pontardawe, Neath Port Talbot, Gowerton in Swansea, and Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.
Many of the horses were "in poor bodily condition", according to veterinary statements to the court, and photographs showed hips, spine and ribs clearly visible on some of the horses.
One of the horses which had to be put down was found with a high heart rate, low body temperature and its tail crusted with dried faeces.
Despite rehabilitation efforts, another horse was put down nine days after being found lame and reluctant to move.
Many of the horses removed from the sites have since been rehomed.
Kaverneng-Stolp, 54, admitted that her failure to adequately explore and address the poor condition or injury of 22 horses led them to suffer unnecessarily, contrary to section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act.
She told the court she was struggling financially to care for the more than 100 horses in her care.
She was banned from keeping any horses for 10 years and ordered to pay £1,000 in costs and a £90 victim surcharge.
She must also adhere to a 20-week curfew which prohibits her from leaving home between 21:00 and 06:00, and must wear an electronic tag.
"Vets were clear that the conditions many of these horses were kept in was not appropriate with unsuitable grazing," said RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben.
"Twenty-two animals suffered because they were not given the care they needed by this sanctuary."