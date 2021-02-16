Covid deaths pass 7,000 mark in Wales
The number of deaths involving Covid-19 in the pandemic has passed the 7,000 mark in Wales.
But the number of weekly deaths has fallen for a third successive week, according to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
There were 314 deaths involving Covid-19 in the week ending 5 February, accounting for 34.8% of all deaths, compared with 37.1% the week before.
It takes the total to 7,089 since March last year.
The most deaths were again in north Wales with 73 deaths in the Betsi Cadwaladr health board area.
Fifty of these were in hospitals and 20 in care homes.
Of these, 45 were in Wrexham and Flintshire, which have been the hotspots for Covid cases in Wales in recent weeks.
There were also 65 deaths in the Cardiff and Vale area.
The number of deaths also rose to 17 in Powys, its highest weekly number since the first wave of the pandemic.
Elsewhere, the number of weekly deaths fell.
In total in Wales, this meant a drop from 361 deaths the week before.
It takes the total of deaths in the pandemic where Covid is mentioned on the death certificate to 7,005 up to 5 February.
This is nearly a fifth of all deaths over the period.
When deaths occurring up to 5 February but registered in the week or so after are included, the total is 7,089.
The ONS estimates Covid is the underlying cause of death in 90% of those when it is mentioned on certificates by doctors.
Unlike Public Health Wales, which gives a daily snapshot of deaths, the ONS also includes cases where Covid is both suspected or confirmed.
It also covers deaths not only in hospitals, but all care homes and also hospices and people's homes.
The ONS figures cover 65 deaths involving care home residents, including 10 in both Carmarthenshire and Wrexham.
What about 'excess deaths'?
So-called excess deaths, which compare all registered deaths with previous years, continue to be above the five-year average.
Looking at the number of deaths we would normally expect to see at this point in the year is seen as a useful measure of how the pandemic is progressing.
In Wales, the number of deaths from all causes fell again from 974 to 903 in the week, but it was still 143 deaths (18.8%) above the five-year average.
Where have there been the most deaths?
Rhondda Cynon Taf has had most Covid-19 deaths in Wales over the course of the pandemic - 838 so far.
Looking at the crude mortality rate - which takes into account population sizes - it also has the third highest across England and Wales with 347.3 deaths per 100,000.
Merthyr Tydfil (328.2) and Bridgend (324.4) also feature in the highest 10.