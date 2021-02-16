Skewen flooding: Most families can access homes, says Coal Authority
- Published
All but three families who were flooded out of their homes last month now have access to their properties, the Coal Authority has said.
About 80 people were evacuated when water built up in a mine shaft causing a "blowout" in Skewen, Neath Port Talbot on 21 January.
The public body's chief executive Lisa Pinney said the clean-up operation was continuing.
She said "very specific" circumstances had led to "extremely rare events".
"My absolute sympathy is with everybody who's been affected in Skewen," she told Claire Summers on BBC Radio Wales.
"Our investigation shows a very specific set of circumstances that are very sad but extremely rare events.
"We're about to do our final investigations and options appraisal to really now get on and remediate both the mine shaft that was involved but actually to invest in this new mine water management system, which will really help to give the village a peace of mind for the future," she said.
"There's only three families now who aren't able to have access to their homes because of the work that we're doing...
"We're in communication with all the residents on a regular basis provide what support that we're able to do, and to support them all in being back in their homes as soon as possible."