Penylan death: Two men remanded after man's body found in street
- Published
Two men have been remanded in custody after a 23-year-old man was found dead in a city street.
The body of Tomasz Waga was found in Westville Road, Penylan, Cardiff, on 28 January.
A 23-year-old from Whitchurch, Cardiff, was charged with murder and a 29-year-old man, of no fixed abode, with drugs and money laundering offences.
Both were remanded in custody until 5 March after they appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.