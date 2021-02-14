BBC News

Murder charge after body found in Ruabon house fire

image captionA woman was pronounced dead at the house in Ruabon

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a house fire.

North Wales Police were called to the house in Ruabon, Wrexham in the early hours of Thursday.

The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been named by police.

Kyle Ellis, from Ruabon, has been remanded in custody and will appear before Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday.

