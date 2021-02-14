Swansea: Man arrested over nine Singleton Park sex attacks
- Published
A 27-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating nine sex attacks which took took place in a city park in the space of five hours.
The assaults happened in and around Singleton Park, Swansea, between 08:00 GMT and 13:00 on Friday.
South Wales Police tweeted to say the arrested man was being held in custody on Sunday.
On Saturday, the force had appealed for a cyclist who was captured on CCTV to come forward.
"We appreciate these incidents are concerning to local residents who are regularly using the park during lockdown," Det Insp Peter Collins said.
"We are taking this very seriously and our investigation is ongoing. We also have extra patrols in and around the park."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.