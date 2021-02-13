Dog theft: Police issue e-fit over attempted 'dognapping' in Llanelli
- Published
Police have released an e-fit of a man wanted in connection with an attempted theft of a dog.
It comes after former amateur boxer James Cosens, 29, fought off two would-be "dognappers" who tried to grab his 20-week-old collie, Rosie.
It happened on the Millennium Coastal Path near Llanelli in Carmarthenshire on 5 February.
Dyfed-Powys Police has set up a taskforce to investigate a rise in dog and puppy thefts.
Demand for puppies during lockdown is believed to be behind a national increase in dog thefts.
The man in the e-fit is described as being in his 40s, about 6ft (183cm) tall, with a stocky build.
He was wearing light blue jeans and a dark puffer jacket.
The second man is described as being in his 20s, about 5ft 6in (168cm) tall and wearing similar clothing.
Mr Cosens said his dog Rosie ran up to the two strangers at the Morfa Berwig Nature Reserve near Bynea - and one of them picked her up and said: "I am taking your dog. If you try to take her back I will stab you."
Mr Cosens said despite the threats of the attackers, he did not see any weapons - and rescued Rosie after a "struggle".
Det Insp Llyr Williams said: "We are working extremely hard as a force to catch the men responsible for this attempted theft of a family pet.
"Our officers are aware of the impact this incident has had on the community, and are keen to progress this investigation with your support."
No further similar incidents have been reported to Dyfed-Powys officers involved with Op Rhinestone.
The force said its neighbourhood policing teams were carrying out increased patrols and offering advice to dog owners about keeping pets safe.