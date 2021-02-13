Covid: Call to put school closure consultations on hold
- Published
There has been a call for consultations on the future of small schools in Wales to be put on hold during the pandemic.
If follows concerns residents in Mynydd-y-Garreg, Carmarthenshire, have been unable to campaign for their school due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Senedd politician Helen Mary Jones has written to Wales' Education Minister Kirsty Williams about the issue.
The Welsh Government said local authorities were able to carry out consultations during the pandemic.
Carmarthenshire council declined to make any comment due to the ongoing consultation but urged people to take part.
The plan is to close Ysgol Mynydd-y-Garreg at the end of August and move children to Ysgol Gwenllian in Kidwelly. The school has 37 pupils at present.
In her letter, Ms Jones, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for Mid and West Wales, asked the minister: "Given the coronavirus restrictions do you feel that there is a need to review whether or not this is the right time for those consultations to proceed?
"A pause on consultations would guarantee that all voices can be heard when big changes are made that impact on communities."
Plaid Cymru and Independent councillors voted in December to hold the consultation which runs until 21 February.
Councillor Rob James, leader of the opposition Labour group on the council, said the authority had the power to postpone the consultation without asking for the permission of the education minister.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said while local authorities were "able to undertake consultations during the pandemic", they should "ensure that all those with an interest have an opportunity to make their views known and have their views taken into account".