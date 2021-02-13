M4 closed near Bridgend following crash
The M4 has been closed near Bridgend following a traffic collision.
It has been shut in both directions between junctions 34 at Miskin and 35 at Pencoed, according to South Wales Police.
The closure will remain for some time while emergency services work at the scene, the force tweeted.
Motorists are being diverted off the motorway. Police are advising people to use alternative routes.
