Penylan: Two in court after man found dead in street

Published
image copyrightFamily photo
image captionTomasz Waga was found dead by a member of the public in a suburb of Cardiff last month

A man has been charged with murder and another with drugs and money laundering offences after the body of a 23-year-old man was found in a Cardiff street.

The body of Tomasz Waga, was found in Westville Road, Penylan, on 28 January.

A 23-year-old from Whitchurch, Cardiff, is charged with murder and a 29-year-old man, of no fixed abode, with drugs and money laundering offences.

Both were remanded in custody at Cardiff Magistrates' Court to appear at the city's Crown Court on Monday.

