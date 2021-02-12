Aberdare shooting: Third arrest after shots were fired
A third man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots were fired at a house.
The property on Windsor Street, Trecynon, Aberdare, was targeted at 21:30 GMT on Monday, 1 February.
A 30-year-old from Rhydyfelin and a 28-year-old from Porth have been charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody.
South Wales Police said a third man, aged 33, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody.
The two men that have been charged have also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a weapon with intent to endanger life, and possession of a weapon in a public place.