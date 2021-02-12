Harry Baker: Murder accused, 17, 'threatened many times'
A teenager accused of murder was "threatened many times" and feared for his family's safety, he told a court.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, denies the offence, saying he was scared to "cross" a co-defendant.
Harry Baker's body was found early on 28 August 2019 at a container port in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, after he suffered nine stab wounds.
Mr Baker, 17, from Cardiff, was involved in a drug feud with the seven defendants, Newport Crown Court heard.
In total, six men and the teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, are on trial and deny murder.
The 17-year-old on trial said co-defendant Leon Symons, 21, told him "not to speak to the police" about the death, and he added: "I was just scared for my mum really."
He was 16 at the time and told the jury he had told people "they stabbed a kid down there" and talked about Mr Baker being "spat upon in the yard", but said this was "what other people had told me".
'Scared for mum'
The boy described trying to get away from Mr Symons in the days following the incident, saying "I just didn't want to be involved".
He added: "If I would have said I'm leaving you, I don't know what he would have done, punched me."
He told the jury he did not answer police questions when interviewed because he was "scared to say anything" and for his mum's safety.
"My mum did tell the police that there was people coming to the house," he added.
"Any normal person wouldn't understand the situation really.
"You're thinking about your family and you don't want to say nothing".
While cross-examining him, Mr Symons' defence barrister Jonathan Rees said the 17-year-old punched and kicked someone while in custody in September 2019.
He also said he ran at someone with an "improvised weapon" - socks with objects in them - while in custody last month. But the 17-year-old denied it was him with the weapon.
Raymond Thompson, 47, Lewis Evans, 61, Ryan Palmer, 33, Peter McCarthy, 36, all of Barry and Leon Clifford, 22, of no fixed address, also deny murder.
Clifford has already admitted manslaughter and told police he climbed into the compound and stabbed Mr Baker.
The trial continues.