Llanrhaeadr house fire: Three in hospital after bedroom blaze
Three people have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Denbighshire.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the occupants of the house on Cae'r Felin in Llanrhaeadr managed to escape before crews arrived at the scene.
The service was called just after 02:00 GMT on Friday after a blaze in a bedroom filled the house with smoke.
All three casualties were taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan.
The fire has been extinguished.
