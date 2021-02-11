Fonmon crash driver who killed mother in high-speed crash jailed
- Published
A man who drove at up to 100mph moments before a crash that killed a woman and injured her daughter has been jailed.
Owen Daniel, was "driving at excessive speeds" when he swerved to try to avoid the collision in the Vale of Glamorgan.
Jeanette Macdonald died in hospital and her daughter Paige Sturrock, 19, had to undergo surgery, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
The "harrowing memories of that day will haunt [Paige] forever", investigator Sgt Huw O'Connell said.
Ms Macdonald was driving Paige home from a dentist appointment on July 3, 2019 when the collision with the car Daniel was driving happened, on the B4265 near Fonmon.
Daniel, of Eglwys Brewis, was seen driving at "excessive speeds", estimated by witnesses to be at up to 100mph, in the moments prior to the high-impact collision, the court heard.
Plea changed
Ms McDonald was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where she died of her injuries.
Ms Sturrock suffered facial and internal injuries that left her needing surgery.
Daniel told officers he'd been travelling at around 60mph and had attempted to swerve to avoid the collision as Ms Macdonald pulled out of the junction.
He later changed his plea, and admitted causing the death of Ms MacDonald by dangerous driving and causing serious injury to Ms Sturrock by dangerous driving.
He has been sentenced to four years and 11 months in custody and disqualified from driving for nine years and five months.
'A huge void'
Senior investigating officer, Sgt O'Connell said Daniel's "reckless actions that day cost a much-loved woman her life and left a huge void in the lives of all who knew her".
"He will have to live with the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life," he said.
"I hope this sentence affords him the opportunity to reflect on the gravity of what he has done.
"I also hope it sends a strong message to other motorists and encourages them to think when they get behind the wheel. Speeding is one of the leading factors in collisions in Wales, and when driven recklessly and irresponsibly, cars can be lethal weapons, as this case has so tragically proven."