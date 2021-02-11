Cardiff police probe leads to arrest and care home to shut
- Published
A care home in Cardiff is to shut after a police probe into concerns about residents' standards of care.
A woman, 44, has been arrested on suspicion of ill treatment by a care provider and ill treatment of a patient lacking capacity, South Wales Police said.
The suspect, from the Pontypridd area, is currently on police bail.
Cardiff council said it was caring for remaining residents until "suitable alternative accommodation is found".
Police said they were working with Care Inspectorate Wales to contact residents' next of kin about the investigation.
The owner has now "expressed their intention to close the private care home", a council spokesperson confirmed.
"Significant staffing and management support has been provided by Cardiff council and the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, with immediate measures having been put in place to ensure the wellbeing of residents," they said.
Police investigators are also liaising closely with council and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.