Covid: Vaccination queues due to IT issues in Cardiff and Vale
- Published
Mass vaccination centres in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan are affected by a national IT outage which is resulting in queues, the health board has said.
Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said they were "experiencing problems with the systems... which is unfortunately resulting in queues as we process our patients".
"We are trying to get people through as quickly as possible," it added.
The centres are in Splott, Pentwyn and Barry.