What can Spain's Princess Leonor do while she's studying in Wales?
As heir to the Spanish throne, Princess Leonor de Borbon is probably used to the finer things in life.
The 15-year-old is the elder daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia and will soon be a pupil at Llantwit Major's Atlantic College.
Like any other teen, after a tough week of lessons she'll be wanting to kick back and relax - Covid-19 permitting.
John Wake, of Wales Visitor Services, thought she may enjoy a Penarth or a trip to the home of Gavin and Stacey.
"Barry Island has certain assets," the tourism expert said.
"Everyone loves Barry Island, it's an experience when you go there. The people are always happy and it is great fun whether the sun is out or not, and the park there is great fun."
In Penarth, John might take the princess for a walk.
"On Penarth sea front, or for a walk on Penarth pier," he said. "With a cone of chips with some salt and vinegar."
Here are a few other things to help the princess have a royally good time in Wales.
Gavin and Stacey tour of Barry Island
Because every princess wants to know what's occurring.
Leonor could visit Stacey's house, Nessa and Dave's caravan and the church where they almost married.
Llandow Circuit
She might have to wait until she gets her licence, but Leonor could slip into top gear for a day roaring around the track.
Ogmore Castle
She could meet its owner, her relative the Queen, for a picnic in the ruins. Both Britain's and Spain's royal families descend from both Queen Victoria and Christian IX of Denmark.
Dinosaur hunting
If she is not all castled out, the princess can hit Wales' own Jurassic Park, Fonman Castle, and go dinosaur hunting. There is a collection of models there.
"You never know where the next dinosaur may be," according to the castle's website.
Cockles and laverbread
She might be more of a scrambled eggs and caviar kinda girl, but surely she would not be able to resist the lure of this classic Welsh dish?
The Small Space
Once she's finished with the Gavin and Stacey tour, she could pop in to Barry's The Small Space, which bills itself as the UK's smallest theatre and cinema.
The royal security team might have to stay outside mind!
Golf
There are no shortage of courses in the Vale of Glamorgan so perhaps Leonor might like to whack on the plus fours and Argyle for a few rounds?
Horse riding
Royalty and equestrianism have always gone hand in, er, hoof.
Leonor could while away an hour or two in the saddle at nearby Dimlands Riding School.
Amelia Farm Trust
With 160 acres of farm and woodland, plus buildings and animals to look after, Amelia Farm Trust has a lot on its plate.
It might welcome the help of a regal volunteer - but not until she has turned 16.
If the princess is still stuck for things to do she could always call on some of the college's former students for tips - it has a history of attracting foreign royals.
Its president is Queen Noor of Jordan and one of her daughters graduated from the institution.
Willem-Alexander, king of the Netherlands, was also once a student at the college.