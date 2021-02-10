Lockdown: Cwmbran murder accused Anthony Williams: 'Like I dreamt it'
A man who choked his wife to death days into the first national lockdown has told a court "it was like I dreamt it".
Anthony Williams, 70, strangled his wife Ruth Williams after a row at their home in Cwmbran, Torfaen, on 28 March.
At the time Mr Williams, who denies murder but admits manslaughter by diminished responsibility, says he had money worries and could not sleep.
During his police interview,Mr Williams had said "I feel bewildered", Swansea Crown Court heard.
Talking to officers the day after his 67-year-old wife's death, Mr Williams also told officers "in my mind it feels like it never happened", according to a transcript read to the court.
'I just flipped'
He was asked by one of the interviewing detectives why has someone "who has gone 69 years without breaking the law done this?", the court heard
"I just flipped because I hadn't slept. I started screaming and strangling her," said Mr Williams.
"I don't know why, my wife was trying to make me stop. But I didn't. I then thought what have I done and I regretted it, so I went next door for help and called an ambulance."
The officers also asked how he had been feeling since the national lockdown came into force.
Mr Williams told them he found the restrictions "really, really difficult".
He said "I worry about money because I've got nothing set up. I always go to the bank and get money out from the teller. I kept on thinking we'd run out of money. Then I started worrying about every little thing."
Asked by the officers whether he had discussed his concerns with his wife of 46 years, he said he had not.
The court heard Mr Williams had been retired for a year after working in a factory in Cwmbran for 38 years.
He told the officers: "I don't think I've coped well since retirement. I didn't have as much of a pension as I'd thought. But I was naïve I hadn't given it a thought while I was working.
"But I've been worrying about it for months. I just worry all the time now. I've always been a belt and braces man but now I'm always worrying."
The court heard Mrs Williams was also retired after working at Asda in Cwmbran, but her husband said she had been "loving retirement".
'Being lazy'
The court heard how Mr Willams would feel depressed after not sleeping properly and how his wife would tell him to "pull yourself together".
But the defendant said he did not argue with his wife and at most they had had "niggles".
When asked what these were, he said "The niggles would mainly be about me being lazy and her wanting me to do something in the house or garden."
He was asked in the police interview if he had had any thoughts about harming his wife, but he said he had not and there had never been any violence in their relationship.
The trial continues.