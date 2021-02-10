Spanish princess Leonor de Borbon to attend Atlantic College
The heir to the Spanish throne is to study in Wales from this summer, it has been announced.
Princess Leonor de Borbon, 15, the elder of two daughters of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, will attend Atlantic College, based at St Donat's Castle in the Vale of Glamorgan.
The princess, who turns 16 in October, will begin her £67,000 two-year course at the boarding school this summer.
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will personally meet the cost of the course.
She applied for a place through the United World Colleges (UWC)'s Spanish committee.
Princess Leonor went through the entire selection process, part of which is conducted anonymously, along with all other candidates.
Jens Waltermann, executive director of UWC International - which runs the prestigious college - said: "We are delighted that Her Royal Highness the Princess of Asturias will soon be part of the UWC global education movement, having been selected to study at UWC Atlantic in the UK.
"The princess will join 4,500 other students from 155 countries, and from a diverse range of backgrounds, who will be studying at one of our 18 schools.
"It doesn't matter where a student comes from to access a UWC education, with over 75% of all students receiving partial or full scholarships.
"What matters is their potential to contribute towards building a better and more just future for all."
What is Atlantic College?
Atlantic College is a residential sixth form college which brings together students aged 15-19 from around the world.
Founded in 1962, the estate near Llantwit Major in the Vale of Glamorgan includes the 12th Century St Donat's Castle and was once the former home of American newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst.
Atlantic College has a history of attracting foreign royals. Its president is Queen Noor of Jordan and one of her daughters graduated from the institution.
Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands, was also once a student at the college.
The college has also welcomed famous visitors in the past, including the Queen, Prince Charles and the Emperor of Japan.
In 2013, the college once again gained the world's attention when two Pakistani teenagers shot by the Taliban while travelling with their friend Malala Yousafzai - now a Nobel Prize laureate - were given scholarships to study there.
The 350 students at the college study towards the International Baccalaureate, which is combined with a co-curricular community service activities.