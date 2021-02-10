Two held in murder probe of man found in Cardiff street
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after 23-year-old was found in a Cardiff street.
Tomasz Waga's body was found by a member of the public in Westville Road, Penylan, on 28 January at 23:30 GMT.
South Wales Police said Mr Waga, who had connections in London and Essex, had travelled to Cardiff from Dagenham earlier in the day.
The force said the arrests of the men, aged 29 and 23 were a "significant development in the investigation".
Forensic examination of a flat in Penlline Road, Whitchurch, is continuing following their arrest on Monday evening.
Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea, who is leading the investigation, said: "We know Tomasz had travelled from the Dagenham area on Thursday to an address at 319 Newport Road, Cardiff.
"We believe that a disturbance took place at around 10.30pm at this location during which he was assaulted.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish how he then ended up in Westville Road where he was discovered."
He appealed to anyone who was in Westville Road, Minster Road or close to Newport Road between 22:00 and 00:00 on 28 January to contact the police.