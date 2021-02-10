Weather: Snow and ice warning issued for south-west Wales
A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for parts of south-west Wales.
The Met Office yellow warning covers parts of Swansea county, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire from 21:00 GMT on Thursday.
Travel on road and railways could be affected, while the forecaster warned there is a risk of slips and falls in the icy conditions.
The warning will remain in place until 11:00 on Friday.
Forecasters say snow is likely to fall inland, with up to 1in (3cm) possible in places.
"Some places may remain largely dry, but where rain, sleet and snow falls onto frozen surfaces, icy stretches are likely to form," said weather officials.
