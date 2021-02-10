Covid: 'Encouraging signs' Welsh cases falling says NHS chief
- Published
There are "encouraging signs" coronavirus cases in Wales are falling, the head of NHS Wales has said.
Chief Executive Andrew Goodall said rates of the virus in the community were "significantly down" from where they were in December.
Over a similar period the number of hospital patients with Covid has fallen by about a quarter.
Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show a second week of falling death rates in Wales.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Dr Goodall said: "Our community prevalence rates are down, they are down very significantly from where we were in December.
"We see the positivity rates and the reproduction values are well down within Wales now.
"Just over the last two or three weeks or so the number of patients in hospitals for coronavirus has actually reduced by about a quarter."
However, he cautioned there were still more than 2,000 patients in hospital with the virus.
"That is going to still take us some time I think to reduce those to what we would say would be close to normal levels," he said.
But he also warned the rate of critical care deaths in hospital could be 25% more in the second wave due to the number of patients being admitted with Covid.
"I think what is different in the second wave, that it has just been a higher volume and that is the thing that has caused the pressure right across our system.
"And it will mean sadly in areas like critical care, although the data will say that some of the outcomes feel the same [as the first wave], we would have ended up sadly with 25% more deaths in a critical care environment.
"We would expect a normal emergency medical patient to stay for perhaps between five to seven days, a typical coronavirus patient coming in to our hospitals will be there for three times longer than that.
"There will be ongoing problems with patients who need to be cared for after they've been discharged, but also those that will still need to receive care in the community."
'Years to work through pressures'
Asked about the long-effect on waiting lists, Dr Goodall said: "We've had to prioritise the immediate problems facing us to ensure that the NHS has the resilience to be able to respond.
"It will take us some time, maybe even some years, to work our way through some of the pressures that we've had.
However he said the pandemic was a chance to "reset" the way patients in hospitals and community settings received cared as there had been so much "transformation" in delivery during the pandemic.