Covid vaccine: Wrexham factory's contract extended
A Wrexham factory has had its contract to help in the production of Covid-19 vaccines extended by six months.
The UK government awarded Wockhardt an 18-month contract for the "fill-and-finish" stage of manufacture in August.
Production will now continue at CP Pharmaceuticals on Wrexham Industrial Estate, a subsidiary of Wockhardt, until August 2022.
The UK International Trade Secretary said it was "a brilliant bit of news" for people in Wrexham.
Liz Truss added: "It brings important investment to the local area, bringing jobs and security to the community as we battle this awful pandemic."
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: "By extending our contract with Wockhardt, we will ensure the UK has uninterrupted fill and finish capacity, guaranteeing we have sufficient supplies to protect the British public in the long-term."
Pharmaceutical company Wockhardt has had a presence in Wrexham for over 20 years and employs over 400 people at its manufacturing facility.
Founder Chairman, Dr Habil Khorakiwala, added: "The arrangement brings in a huge sense of purpose and pride, it upholds our ongoing global commitment to fight against an unprecedented pandemic."