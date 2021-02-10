Covid vaccine: Clarity call on Wales' remaining over-70s' jabs
Advice for the over-70s in Wales waiting for their first coronavirus should be as "clear as possible," the older people's commissioner has said.
They and those considered at extremely high risk have been urged to call their local health board to book a vaccine appointment.
But each of Wales' seven health boards have issued different advice to those who are yet to have their first jab.
The Welsh Government said "each health board has local arrangements".
By last Saturday in Wales, a total of 655,419 people - the highest of the UK nations - had received their first jab, but it means about 85,000 people in the first four priority groups still await a first dose.
The Welsh Government said that by mid-February it aimed to vaccinate everyone in those groups.
Older People's Commissioner for Wales Helena Herklots, said: "The progress made in rolling out the coronavirus vaccine and the increasing speed we have seen during the past couple of weeks are to be welcomed, and I would like to thank vaccination teams and volunteers throughout Wales for all of their hard work.
"For those individuals who haven't yet received their vaccine and are in the top four priority groups, it is vital that the change in process is as clear as possible.
"I have therefore discussed this change of process with the Welsh Government to reiterate that it needs to be as straightforward as possible and that clear, accessible messaging is key."
Previously, people had been urged not to call their GPs or health board for an appointment, as notification would be sent by letter.
But some health boards in Wales subsequently put out messages urging those in the top priority groups - over 70s, those classed as "extremely clinically vulnerable", and any NHS or social care workers - who had not been contacted, to get in touch.
Victoria Lloyd, chief executive of Age Cymru, said while there were some differences in roll-outs in each health board, the way the change in information was communicated had been worrying.
"We would have some concerns if health boards relied solely upon digital media to communicate with older people, as approximately half of the over 75s in Wales are not online," she said.
"Fundamentally, the most important thing is that the right people get the right information, on time and in an accessible format."
BBC Wales asked all health board in Wales what their latest advice was for people in these priority groups who have not yet been contacted to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
- Aneurin Bevan health board said people who are over 80 years old and had not been contacted should get in touch with their GP
- Betsi Cadwaladr health board asked people over the age of 70 without a first dose or an appointment to call its vaccines booking centre
- Cardiff and Vale health board said people should contact their GP if they are over 75 years old or extremely clinically vulnerable and had not yet received an appointment for a first dose
- Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board said people who are over 70, or clinically extremely vulnerable, should contact them if they had not yet received an invitation or first jab
- Hywel Dda health board has asked people over 75 years old to get in touch if they have not had an appointment yet
- Powys health board asked anyone over the age of 70 without an appointment to complete an online form, or contact their GP
- Swansea Bay health board has asked people not to call their GP or hospitals, but said those between 70 and 79 who were concerned should email SBU.COVIDbookingteam@wales.nhs.uk
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Each health board has local arrangements in place to enable people get in touch if they are still waiting to hear about their vaccination appointment."