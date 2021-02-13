Lockdown: Jodie Marie enjoys 'isolation' of 19th Century chapel
By Garry Owen
BBC News
- Published
For many people, the isolation of the pandemic has been far from ideal, but singer-songwriter Jodie Marie has used it to her advantage.
Originally from Narberth, she was discovered as a teenager and has since worked with Suede's Bernard Butler and singer-songwriter Ed Harcourt, as well as releasing two albums of her own, since 2012.
But, while she has spent the majority of lockdown away from the glare of the music scene - she and her partner have been busy.
The 29-year-old's latest album has been recorded in the studio the two of them have been working on creating since 2018 - in a converted 19th Century Baptist chapel at the heart of the Preseli mountains.
"I'm extremely fortunate to live in such a rural location with the chapel recording studio outside my door," she said.
"Being so isolated in Pembrokeshire during the pandemic I was able to use the studio space, and having the time to write new music material was great. I guess that's been the positive side of Coved-19 for me".
Jodie Marie and her partner, engineer Owain Fleetwood Jenkins, bought the property at auction and have been renovating it since 2018, converting it into a residential recording studio and home.
It's filled with analogue equipment, and the couple have completed most of the renovations themselves.
"What's beautiful about the chapel building is that when it was originally built in 1804, it was made for singing in, so there's a real beauty to the sound of the space for me."
Singing has always been part of her life; as a child she sang in choirs and eisteddfodau, but in 2010, when she was 26, her music took a dramatic turn.
A B&B owner in Narberth heard one of her guests mention his son co-owned a record company in London.
He was quickly handed a CD by Jodie and the young Welsh singer was whisked away to London and started writing songs with former Suede guitarist and producer Butler and singer-songwriter Harcourt.
Two years later, she was signed to Decca Records/Universal Music.
Her debut album Mountain Echo was released in 2012 on the Verve imprint and was described by The Guardian as "velvety and bittersweet".
"It was like a whirlwind at the time, and looking back I can't believe it happened. This young girl ending up in a studio recording these songs that were created in my bedroom," Jodie remembers.
"It was like a different life as I went about writing music with incredible musicians and artists and going in to studios working with top-class musicians and studios."
The new album, The Answer, is her third and was released on Friday.
It's been "a long time coming", according to Jodie.
"I had an early break which was incredible, and I am so grateful, but in a way made it difficult. I am no longer that 16-year-old singer. People can now hear how my music has evolved to a sound that is me."