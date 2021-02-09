Cardiff rail services disrupted after person hit by train
Train services running through parts of Cardiff have been suspended after a person was hit by a train.
Transport for Wales said emergency services were dealing with a situation at Ty Glas station in the Llanishen area of the city.
All lines between Cardiff Central and Coryton are closed and services are expected to be affected until at least 11:30 GMT.
Buses are replacing affected services.
